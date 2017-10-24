PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles standout left tackle Jason Peters was carted off the field early in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury against the Washington Redskins on Monday night. He will not return.
While engaged with linebacker Ryan Anderson in pass protection, defensive lineman Ziggy Hood was blocked into the back of Peters' leg, and the 14-year vet collapsed to the ground.
Teammates surrounded the nine-time Pro Bowler as the medical staff fitted him with an air cast.
Chants of "Jason Peters!" broke out in the crowd as an emotional Peters was carted off, pumping his fist in response.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters in the lineup.