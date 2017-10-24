Disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he's "got to move on" at the trade deadline if the Pittsburgh Steelers don't want him to contribute to the offense.

Bryant, who had one catch for 3 yards against the Bengals on Sunday, refueled his trade request late Sunday night with comments on Instagram. He again didn't show up for team meetings Monday because of an illness. His agent, Thomas Santanello, said Bryant went to see a doctor.

"I just want to be happy, whether it's here or it's somewhere else," Bryant told ESPN. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can on and off the field ... and I want to be given the chance to be that. But I would like for it to be here. If not, then, oh well. Just got to move on."

He later added: "By the end of whenever the trade deadline is ... I mean if things don't get better, then I got to go."

Editor's Picks Steelers have options as unhappy Martavis Bryant tries to force hand Keep him, trade him, suspend him: What are the Steelers to do with disgruntled receiver Martavis Bryant?

Don't look now: Steelers dangerous again after dismantling of Bengals The Steelers looked as crisp as they have all year, ripping off 251 first-half yards against the NFL's second-ranked defense and never looking back. 1 Related

The trade deadline is Oct. 31, and Bryant told ESPN that he'd like to sit down with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and discuss his situation.

"I feel like it is necessary for me to talk to everyone," Bryant told ESPN. "I mean, I'm going to sit down and whoever wants to talk to me, I will talk to them and tell them how I feel. Ain't no hard feelings, it's just business.

"I'm just going to sit down and talk to everybody and see what we can get clear on. Like I said, I don't want to go nowhere. I want to be here, but if they don't want to use me and they don't want to use what I am capable of doing on the field, then just send me on my way."

This is not the first time Bryant missed a workday with an illness. He did not participate in a Saturday walk-through before the Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he missed two practice days with an illness in Week 4, too.

Martavis Bryant also missed time earlier this season because of illness. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

On Sunday, Bryant, after clarifying remarks made to a fan on Instagram that rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster was better than him, said "I just want mines, period, point-blank."

One team source said Bryant clearly was frustrated on the field Sunday and wasn't really into the game late. Sources have maintained the Steelers do not intend to trade Bryant, who was suspended in 2016 for multiple drug violations.

He has worked hard in recent practices and hasn't been a problem in that area. In fact, Bryant thought he would be central to the Week 7 game plan based on the week of practices.

"There's always a possibility that it can get better, Bryant told ESPN. "I just have to to sit down and talk to my coaches. I just got to really really sit down and talk to these guys and see what they want to do."

"... I've been holding it in, and I ain't been saying nothing to nobody. I just been keeping it to myself and just talking to my receivers coach every now and then about it, but it just keeps happening. I mean, I'm a team player. I'm not trying to act like I'm being selfish, because I'm not being selfish. It's just I want to help contribute, and I want to be the best player that I can be. I don't like when everyone keeps saying that it's like I am a rookie all over again, because I am not a rookie all over again, period!"

Bryant said if the Steelers don't trade him and the issue isn't resolved, then he'll "just play next year out" until his contract is fulfilled.

"I feel like it's going to come down to whether we make changes or not, whether they try to include me more or not," Bryant said. "If they don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out, period.

He added: "So be it [if things don't change and he isn't traded]. I'm not going to re-sign. ... I'm not tripping."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.