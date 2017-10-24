INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indianapolis Colts pass-rusher Robert Mathis was arrested early Tuesday morning on a drunken driving charge, according to Hamilton County (Ind.) online court records.

Hamilton County (Ind.) Court

He was arrested shortly after midnight in Carmel, Indiana, a suburb just north of Indianapolis, on the initial charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night," the Colts said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

The Colts hired Mathis last month to be the team's pass rush consultant.

Mathis spent his entire 14-year NFL playing career with the Colts. He is the franchise leader in sacks (123) and has an NFL-record 40 career strip sacks. His best season was in 2013, when he had 19.5 sacks.

He was suspended for four games in 2014 for using performance-enhancing drugs. He eventually missed the entire season after tearing his Achilles.