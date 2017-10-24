The NFL has upheld its one-game suspension of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for making physical contract with an official, the league announced Tuesday.

The ruling by appeals officer James Thrash means Lynch will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

During the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Lynch ran off the sideline and into a scrum after cornerback Marcus Peters hit quarterback Derek Carr late, drawing a flag for a personal foul. Several Raiders offensive linemen went after Peters, an Oakland native and close friend of Lynch's. Lynch bumped line judge Julian Mapp in the chest and then grabbed the official by the jersey before letting go and tending to Peters.

Lynch had argued at Monday's appeal hearing that nine other players, including Aaron Donald and Taylor Lewan last season, have made contact with an official and none have been suspended, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The source also said that Peters spoke on Lynch's behalf during the hearing, which was held by conference call.

Peters told Thrash that Lynch was trying to calm him and the situation.

