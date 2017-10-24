The Miami Dolphins released veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell on Tuesday after two up-and-down seasons with the team, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Maxwell was benched in favor of rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley last month and had been inactive since Week 4.

The Dolphins acquired Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The Alonso addition panned out. He led the team in tackles last season and signed a three-year, $29 million contract extension.

Miami signed quarterback David Fales to fill the empty roster spot, a source told Schefter. Fales likely will back up Matt Moore while starting quarterback Jay Cutler recovers from multiple broken ribs.

Fales was with the Dolphins in training camp and cut before the season. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2014 but has never thrown a pass in an NFL game.

The Dolphins (4-2) will travel to play the Baltimore Ravens (3-4) on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.