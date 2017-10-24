HARRISBURG, Pa. -- It was after midnight, and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was still at his locker stall. Dressed in a red and black plaid shirt, cargo pants and socks, he lingered after most of his teammates had left to answer every last question about the win over the Washington Redskins. It would be another couple hours before his head hit the pillow.

At 5 a.m. he rose, put on a brown custom suit, and headed to 30th Street Station to meet up with teammates Chris Long and Torrey Smith and to catch a train to Harrisburg. Two hours later, they arrived at the capitol building for a full day of meetings with legislators to champion for various bills related to criminal justice reform.

Malcolm Jenkins, who has been raising his right fist in protest during the national anthem, is advocating for criminal justice reform. Photo courtesy of 8 DEGREES PR

This is what an "off day" can look like for NFL players around the league that have dedicated themselves to social activism. On Oct. 17, Jenkins and Long were among those who travelled to New York to meet with owners about ways they can work together on causes about which the players are demonstrating. This time, it was lawmakers. They were joined by Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan.

One piece of legislation that Jenkins and Smith are particularly passionate about is the Clean Slate Act, which would use technology to automatically seal certain low-level, nonviolent misdemeanor convictions after 10 years in the hopes of reducing the recidivism rate. As they spoke with politicians Tuesday about the bill, it became clear that this issue is very personal for both of them.

"My mother was a felon," said Smith. "In my case, my mother was in a very abusive relationship, led to her becoming a felon due to malicious wounding defending herself. For me, personally, we grew up it was tough, we struggled. My mother worked multiple jobs, lower income jobs or heavy labor jobs in order to provide for us. Ten years later, the Virginia process is a little different, she applied to get her record expunged. She got her rights back. All of a sudden, my mother is making close to six figures because over that 10 years, she educated herself. She is trying to stay helpful for us. ... My mom is able to purchase a house two years after having her record expunged. You guys have the ability to impact a lot of families. I'm thankful that I can be here and tell you the power you have."

Jenkins also had a family story to share.

"Watching my brother who got a felony for small amounts of marijuana possession at the age of 20 and now years later hasn't re-offended, works very hard, has a family he tries to provide for but can't find steady employment," he said. "It helps his brother plays in the NFL. I know there are millions out there that don't have that luxury. Talking about losing opportunities for employment, housing, business loans. That American dream everyone is fighting for. For small offenses ... [in] Pennsylvania one out of three people have some sort of record. That's a huge amount of people who can be affected by a piece of legislation like this -- that have paid their dues to society, been out of trouble for 10 years. Have that automatically expunged without having to go through the hoops and hurdles, I think is important, especially when we talk about developing our communities and disproportionate effect it has on communities of color."

The Clean Slate Act passed unanimously in the Senate in May and will go to a vote in the House. The players' intention was to try to make the bill a priority. The group is also meeting with legislators to discuss bail reform, juveniles who are sentenced to life without parole, and police transparency/accountability.

"For me, my peers have personal anecdotes that are powerful," said Long. "As I look at those stories, it is a common sense thing. For me, as an American citizen, coming from a different walk of life, on an efficiency level the efficiency could operate with compared to how it does now. Less disenfranchised people being able to find housing loans, jobs. Hard enough to stay ahead when you have a clean record.

"Hearing the stories, it blows you away. For me, it is more of an efficiency thing. But the human element is undeniable as well."