PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown is on the case to find teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bike.

Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-year-old rookie receiver, posted Tuesday on social media that the bicycle he rides to practice had been stolen, asking "why people got to be like that?"

Brown, in turn, made an offer on Twitter to help get it back.

One of Brown's marketing reps confirms Brown is aware of the offer. A spokesperson with the Pittsburgh Police Department is not aware of any complaints filed on Smith-Schuster's behalf.

"Man, someone stole my bike," Smith-Schuster said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "I ain't got a bike no more. I'm walking toward practice. This is crazy."

Smith-Schuster, who is in the NFL concussion protocol after reporting concussion-like symptoms following Sunday's game against Cincinnati, lives about a mile away from the team facility and doesn't have a driver's license, but he plans to get one before the weather gets too cold.

Even Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten got in on the action.

"For all the newsroom people out there, please do not text/call/tweet/DM me for a comment on a missing bike," Lauten tweeted. "Though I hope he finds it, I also have bigger fish to fry. Thank you."

That's a play off a quote from Mike Tomlin about having "bigger fish to fry" than discussing Martavis Bryant's social media habits. Bryant said in an Instagram comment late Sunday night that Smith-Schuster is "nowhere near better" than him, while re-affirming his desire for a trade.

Smith-Schuster said Monday he didn't take Bryant's comments personally. A day later, he has no wheels.