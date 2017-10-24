Reggie Bush has spent the past 11 seasons on NFL rosters after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft by New Orleans. This year, though, he hasn't been on a team at all. Despite that, the running back said on Tuesday he would still like to play.

"I still want to play, but if it doesn't happen this year, then I'm going to retire," Bush told ESPN in a phone interview. "I'm not going to miss a whole year and then try to come back for another season at 33 years old, it doesn't make sense."

Bush has played in 134 career games and gained 9,088 yards from scrimmage during his career. He has 1,286 carries for 5,490 yards and 477 receptions for 3,598 yards in his time playing for New Orleans, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco and Buffalo.

He has scored 58 career touchdowns - 36 rushing, 18 receiving and four returning punts.

The 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner has had two 1,000-yard seasons in his career - rushing for 1,086 yards with Miami in 2011 and 1,006 yards in 2013 with Detroit. When Bush eclipsed 1,000 yards with the Lions, he was the first Detroit back to do so in over a decade.

After being released by the Lions following the 2014 season, Bush signed with San Francisco, where his season ended with a torn left meniscus. He signed with Buffalo last August and played in 13 games, rushing 12 times for minus-3 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 90 yards.

"I want to play this year. I still feel great. I still feel like I have enough left in the tank to play at a high level, but it's also going to come down to if there's a need for me on certain teams. And then also, if there is a need, it's going to have to be a good fit as well.

"I don't want to go back in a situation just to go back and play. Obviously want to be in a situation where I can obviously be used the right way, be effective, all those different things."

While Bush has been waiting for a call that may or may not come, he has started planning for his post-football future.

He is starting to put together some business deals, dipping into eSports and also doing some broadcasting work as he's watching football on Sundays instead of playing it for the first time since 2005.

"It's definitely been a little weird, for sure," Bush said. "Now I'm working for NextVR so we do some of the postgame analysis and virtual reality. Two weeks ago we had our first game, the Green Bay at Minnesota game, and just seeing some of the guys on the field, it was definitely a little different, you know, being on the other side."