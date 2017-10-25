Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said his focus is on this week, not on a report that says this will be his final season with the team.

ABC15 in Arizona has reported that the 65-year-old coach has told those close to him that he plans to step down at the end of the season.

However, Arians refuted that report in a text message to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons.

"I don't know who put that out there," Arians told Fitzsimmons. "But that's something I never think about until the end of the season. I'm just focused on being 1-0 this week."

Arians also took to Twitter to say he's not thinking about life after coaching.

Hearing reports I'm retiring. News to me. Nothing could be further from truth & 100% focused on getting back on track at SF! #birdgang — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) October 24, 2017

The Cardinals (3-4) are on a bye this week, but look to bounce back from Sunday's loss when they hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 5.

Arizona has an uphill road ahead of it to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015 as quarterback Carson Palmer is out with a broken left arm, and seven of the Cardinals' remaining nine games are against teams at .500 or above.