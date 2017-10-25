Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been shopping his story to book publishers in recent weeks, sources told ESPN.

Kaepernick is being represented by agent Carlos Fleming, who also represents Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and tennis players Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Kaepernick already had signed a book deal with Random House, but a source told ESPN that no deal is in place.

Sources told ESPN that the Kaepernick team strategy was to wait until the first month of the NFL season had passed before considering his options. Once September went by without any team signing him, Kaepernick took two actions: He sued the NFL and shopped his story to publishers.

Kaepernick started protests during the national anthem last season, when he refused to stand for it during a preseason game to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Other players across the NFL have followed suit, and the topic has been a major storyline in the sport.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, has remained unsigned. He has filed a grievance under the collective bargaining agreement for collusion against the owners, saying they and the league "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

