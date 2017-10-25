        <
          Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster's stolen bicycle recovered

          9:42 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          JuJu Smith-Schuster will soon be reunited with his stolen bicycle.

          Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-year-old rookie receiver, posted Tuesday on social media that the bicycle he rides to practice had been stolen, asking "Why people got to be like that?"

          A man, however, turned the bike over to Mount Oliver, Pennsylvania, police after purchasing it earlier in the day and then realizing it was the stolen bike belonging to Smith-Schuster, according to KDKA.

          Steelers teammate Antonio Brown offered to help find the bicycle, offering two tickets to a home game to whoever returned it.

          Smith-Schuster, who is in the NFL concussion protocol after reporting concussion-like symptoms following Sunday's game against Cincinnati, uses the bike to get to practice. He lives about a mile away from the team facility and doesn't have a driver's license, but he plans to get one before the weather gets too cold.

          ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.

