JuJu Smith-Schuster will soon be reunited with his stolen bicycle.

Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-year-old rookie receiver, posted Tuesday on social media that the bicycle he rides to practice had been stolen, asking "Why people got to be like that?"

A man, however, turned the bike over to Mount Oliver, Pennsylvania, police after purchasing it earlier in the day and then realizing it was the stolen bike belonging to Smith-Schuster, according to KDKA.

Here it is! The bike belonging to @TeamJuJu is at the Mt. Oliver Police Dept. after someone turned it in last night. #KDKA @steelers pic.twitter.com/us6rnF7vBb — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 25, 2017

Steelers teammate Antonio Brown offered to help find the bicycle, offering two tickets to a home game to whoever returned it.

Smith-Schuster, who is in the NFL concussion protocol after reporting concussion-like symptoms following Sunday's game against Cincinnati, uses the bike to get to practice. He lives about a mile away from the team facility and doesn't have a driver's license, but he plans to get one before the weather gets too cold.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.