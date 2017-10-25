In 2014, Matt Prater came to the Detroit Lions as a midseason replacement to try to help the team's rough kicking situation. Now he'll be with the franchise for a long time to come.

The Pro Bowler agreed to a three-year extension Wednesday morning to keep him with the Lions, according to a report from NFL Network.

NFL Network reported that Prater's extension is worth $11.4 million, which could escalate to $12.15 million. Included in that is a $3.6 million signing bonus.

Prater, who holds the NFL record for the longest-ever field goal, at 64 yards, has been a consistent presence for the Lions since signing with the club after he was released by Denver at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Since then, he's been dynamic. He tied an NFL record earlier this season by making 12 straight field goals of 50 yards or more -- a mark he shares with Robbie Gould, Blair Walsh and Justin Tucker. He also holds the NFL record for consecutive field goals made of 55 yards or longer, with seven.

He's the second player in NFL history, along with Sebastian Janikowski, to make more than 10 field goals of 55 yards or more.

Prater holds Detroit's records for longest field goals at home (58 yards) and on the road (59 yards).

He's No. 23 all time in field goal percentage (83.1 percent), according to Pro Football Reference.