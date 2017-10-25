Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer, who was benched in the second half after throwing two interceptions last week, will make his second straight start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Hue Jackson said.

It was the second time in three games that Kizer had been pulled. Cody Kessler took his place in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss. He also has been benched for Kevin Hogan.

Since then-coach Mike Pettine made the decision to bench Brian Hoyer in favor of Johnny Manziel in 2014, the Browns had changed starting quarterbacks in 20 of the last 43 games. Nine of the moves were made because of injury, while 11 were made due to a coach's decision.

"I am sure he doesn't want the yo-yo," Jackson said about Kizer on Sunday. "But it goes both ways. Developing quarterbacks, they still have to do what you asked them to do. In that process of developing a quarterback, I want them to not turn the ball over."

Kizer has an interception rate of 6.1 percent this season. Since the 2000 season, only six quarterbacks, including Kizer, have had an interception percentage higher than 6 percent (minimum: 150 passes). Matt Barkley was at 6.48 percent in six total starts last season, and Josh Freeman of the Bucs was at 6.2 percent in 2009.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.