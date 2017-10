Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed in the concussion protocol, the team announced Wednesday.

The Browns said Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, reported to the team's facility Tuesday morning with concussion-like symptoms.

Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has been placed in the concussion protocol. Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland has not announced whether Garrett will travel with the team for Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett has four sacks in his first three games this season.