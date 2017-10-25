METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will release former starting cornerback Sterling Moore, a source has confirmed.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

Moore, 27, was a valuable fill-in for the Saints last year when their secondary was ravaged by injuries. But he was barely playing this year -- active in only two games with three tackles behind younger corners Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley and P.J. Williams. Lattimore has emerged as New Orleans' No. 1 cornerback and has been one of the NFL's top rookies this season.

Sterling Moore celebrates an interception last season. Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

Moore became even more expendable when the Saints designated cornerback Delvin Breaux for return from injured reserve last week. Breaux will be eligible to play for the first time in Week 9.

Moore (5-foot-10, 202 pounds) should have value on the open market, though. He has started 31 games in seven years with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints.

Moore started 12 games for New Orleans last year after being signed in Week 1. He led the team with 13 passes defended and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.