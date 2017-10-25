INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts still have every intention of having quarterback Andrew Luck play this season no matter what their record is once he's cleared, coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday.

"Nothing has changed," Pagano said.

Andrew Luck's return is still undetermined but will play once he's cleared no matter the team's record. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said last week that the team was shutting Luck down for the time being after he received a cortisone shot in his surgically repaired right shoulder to help with the soreness. Luck, who had shoulder surgery in January, practiced for two days three weeks ago and then amped up his workload during his two days of practice two weeks ago. The Colts have already said Luck won't practice this week.

Indianapolis (2-5) is off to its worst start since 2011. Its next two games are on the road at Cincinnati and Houston before hosting Pittsburgh before its Week 11 bye. An argument could be made that the struggling Colts should shut Luck down for the season if they've already been eliminated from making the playoffs by the time he's ready to return to avoid any other injuries. Luck hasn't played since Week 17 of last season.