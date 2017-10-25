The Los Angeles Chargers traded wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to the Chicago Bears on Wednesday for a conditional draft pick, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirmed.

The conditional pick is a seventh-round selection in 2018 and will be based on Inman's production this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Inman, 28, has appeared in just four games this season with two receptions for 9 yards. But he had a career-best season in 2016 when he started all 16 games and caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns.

He has been inactive for the Chargers' past two games but was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

The Bears, who lost top receiver Cameron Meredith for the season in August and placed Kevin White on injured reserve in September, are in need of help at wide receiver as, other than Kendall Wright, the team's production at the position has been slim.

Wright, who signed with the Bears last offseason, has 20 receptions and is tied with tight end Zach Miller for the team lead with 236 receiving yards.

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen leads the team in receptions with 27.