PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have benched Martavis Bryant for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions over his use of social media, the receiver said.

Bryant said he was relegated to scout-team work during Wednesday's practice. Scout-team players typically don't play in that week's game.

Bryant is no longer hiding from his frustration with the Steelers' offense, telling reporters after that session that he's frustrated but will continue to play hard.

"I'm not going to hide how I feel," Bryant said. "What happened has happened."

Bryant refueled trade speculation late Sunday night with an Instagram comment in response to a fan saying rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is better than him. Bryant said Smith-Schuster is "nowhere near better than me, fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

Tomlin said Tuesday that he would "rain down" an appropriate punishment on Bryant for his comment, while making clear his receiver is not available via trade. The deadline is Oct. 31.

Bryant referred to his agent, Thomas Santanello, when pressed on details of his frustration.

Martavis Bryant has been unhappy about his role and said a trade might be better. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

"If I'm not traded I'm going to work my butt off here, and whatever happens happens," Bryant said. "You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place."

On Oct. 15, the NFL Network reported that Bryant had requested a trade. The next week, Bryant had a good week of practice but saw two targets for one catch and 3 yards in a 29-14 win over Cincinnati. Bryant called in sick to work Monday but reported Wednesday for meetings and practice. He has not met with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who said the two planned to talk about his role in the offense.

Bryant spoke with Tomlin on Tuesday.

After 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons, Bryant -- suspended for all of 2016 for multiple drug violations -- has one score on 36 targets, which is third on the team. During the past three weeks, Bryant has 13 targets while Smith-Schuster has 12.

Bryant outlined his issues to ESPN's Josina Anderson, who on Tuesday reported that Bryant "point blank" wanted a trade if his role would remain the same.

Asked how Bryant and the Steelers got to this point, Bryant said he believes he can be one of the league's great receivers but never spoke up about it until now.

"I worked hard to get back. Nobody gave me nothing," Bryant said. "I helped myself get back. ... As far as me coming back (from suspension) and expecting everything to be waiting on me, I didn't expect that, but at the same time, nobody helped me get back. Nobody thought I was coming back. I did that on my own. (The Steelers) stood by me. They didn't cut me. So they definitely stood by me. As far as me wanting to and me going out and doing the things I need to do, I did them all."

Bryant doesn't have regret over the situation but wished he hadn't been a distraction to his teammates.

Tomlin said Bryant has been a professional and hard worker at the team facility but acknowledged Bryant's comments have become "somewhat of a distraction."

"I'm a great teammate. I don't have beef with nobody in here," Bryant said. "[I] love everybody in here. I work hard with everybody. I feel bad about the distractions but at the same time what's done is done. Can't take it back. All I can do is move on from it."