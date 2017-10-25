Ben Roethlisberger hopes for "lots of touchdown passes" to WR Martavis Bryant and says they've had good opportunities. (0:27)

Roethlisberger: Plays to Bryant are 'there to be had' (0:27)

After complaining about his role in the offense on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was demoted to the scout team on Wednesday.

Teammate Ramon Foster said Justin Hunter took Bryant's place in the lineup during Wednesday's practice.

Bryant told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he has "got to move on" at the Oct. 31 trade deadline if the Steelers don't want him to contribute to the offense.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, however, said Tuesday that is not going to happen.

Martavis Bryant has been unhappy about his role and said a trade might be better. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Bryant, who had one catch for 3 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, refueled his trade request late Sunday night with comments on Instagram. He again didn't show up for team meetings Monday because of an illness. His agent, Thomas Santanello, said Bryant went to see a doctor.

"I just want to be happy, whether it's here or it's somewhere else," Bryant told ESPN. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can on and off the field ... and I want to be given the chance to be that. But I would like for it to be here. If not, then, oh well. Just got to move on."

He later added: "By the end of whenever the trade deadline is ... I mean if things don't get better, then I got to go."

Bryant told ESPN that he'd like to sit down with Tomlin and discuss his situation. Bryant has one year left on his contract after this season ends.

Tomlin on Tuesday said the Steelers would not trade Bryant, but planned to visit "at some point" with his receiver.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.