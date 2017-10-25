ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The calendar Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray has in his locker to mark off each day until his return from injured reserve is in its final days.

Ray will start Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in his return from a wrist injury that has sidelined him since the beginning of training camp.

Ray, who missed the Broncos' first six games of the season while on injured reserve, returned to practice last week.

"Shane looked great last week in practice, obviously he's not in great football shape,'' Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Wednesday's practice. "But Shane's going to play ... he'll start. Shane provides, opposite of Von, that great rusher so they can't tee off on Von. They can't chip Von, they can, but it would force them to run three-man routes. We like that.''

By league rules because he has been on injured reserve since rosters league-wide went to 53 players just before the start of the regular season, Ray cannot play a game before Week 8. However since the Broncos, who had their bye in Week 5, play Monday night in Arrowhead Stadium, Ray can be moved to the roster for the game.

"I'm so ready to help our defense,'' Ray said. "I've been working, I've kept my conditioning up, I've been running the whole time.''

Since his injury Ray, has kept a calendar in his locker to mark off each day until Monday's game. Ray was second on the team with eight sacks last season and his return should keep teams from doubling Von Miller as much as they have thus far.

The Broncos are No. 1 in total defense (they allowed 258.5 yards per game), tied for No. 9 in scoring defense, No. 2 in run defense and No. 6 in pass defense. And even with all of the attention Miller has received from opposing offenses he is seventh in the league with seven sacks.

"Shane is a great player,'' Joseph said. "A guy who plays with great energy, that's going to help our defense.''