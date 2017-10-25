RENTON, Wash. -- Dwight Freeney might not have to wait long to make his Seattle Seahawks debut.

The Seahawks agreed to terms with Freeney on a one-year deal after working him out on Tuesday, then announced the defensive end's signing on Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll said the plan is for Freeney to play Sunday when Seattle hosts the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field.

Dwight Freeney brings 122.5 career sacks to Seattle. Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

"We're going to mix him in and see how he does," Carroll said. "He's ready to go. He wants to go. He's been working real hard; he's in good shape. The workout showed that yesterday. He's got to make it through the week and all that, but we're expecting him to play, so you'll see him some."

Carroll said the deal with Freeney, 37, had been in the works for a few weeks and that Seattle's interest in the seven-time Pro Bowl selection began in earnest when Seahawks DE Cliff Avril went down with a neck injury in Week 4. Freeney said the timing worked out perfectly, as he was one more week away from giving up on the possibility of playing this season.

Freeney said one reason why the Seahawks appealed to him was the similarities between their defense and that of the Atlanta Falcons, whose head coach, Dan Quinn, spent three seasons on Carroll's staff.

"There's a lot of similar things that I did last year, so I should be able to help these guys rather quickly," Freeney said.

Carroll didn't specify how much the Seahawks plan to play Freeney, but it likely will be in a limited, rotational role -- especially in his debut. Freeney averaged roughly 23 snaps per game in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals and 28 last season with Atlanta.

"Dwight's such a special player that he only needs a few snaps to make an impact on the game," Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said. "We're glad that we got him."