JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars announced Wednesday night that they have signed linebacker Telvin Smith to a four-year extension. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the deal is worth up to $50 million.

Smith was in the final season of his rookie contract. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.43 million with only $211,052 guaranteed after the Jaguars drafted him in the fifth round in 2014.

Smith is the Jaguars' leading tackler (58) this season sand has two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Telvin Smith's strong play this season has resulted in a contract extension to remain with the Jaguars, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Telvin has been a productive player and an important part of our defense, and he has earned this second contract," Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, said in a news release. "We want to identify the players who will contribute to help this team win going forward and reward those who can do that. Telvin is certainly one of those players for us."

Smith has missed just two games in his career and has started 47 of the 53 games in which he has played. He has 408 tackles, which is the second most by a Jaguars player in his first four seasons, and has intercepted six passes, two of which he has returned for touchdowns.

"It's been a privilege these last four years, and there is so much that I want to accomplish as a teammate and as an individual in this league," Smith said in the news release. "We have created a bond in that locker room and everyone is committed to our goal of winning football games. I am honored to be a part of that culture and help continue to lead this team in the right direction."

Smith is the second member of the Jaguars' 2014 draft class to receive a second contract. The team made Brandon Linder the highest-paid center in NFL history with a five-year, $57.1 million contract ($24 million guaranteed) just before training camp began.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the season opener, is now the Jaguars' top priority. Wideout Marqise Lee and cornerback Aaron Colvin also are 2014 draft picks whose contracts expire after the 2017 season.

The Jaguars already had picked up the fifth-year extension on quarterback Blake Bortles, though the $19 million contract in 2018 is guaranteed for injury only.