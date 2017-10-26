New England Patriots starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed.

On Wednesday, the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots would be without Hightower for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers. On Thursday, multiple reports emerged showing Hightower's prognosis was worse, and that he'd miss the rest of the season.

Dont'a Hightower is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Hightower was hurt in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons while tackling running back Devonta Freeman with 3:06 left in the third quarter. He remained down briefly after the play, clearly in pain, but he stayed in for the next snap, a running play in his direction. Hightower then came off the field for the remainder of the game and watched from the sideline.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hightower had missed games in the second and third week of this season with a knee injury sustained in the third quarter of the season opener. Upon his return, he was used in a part-time role, playing 37 snaps in an Oct. 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, before seeing his workload increase to 62 and 69 snaps, respectively, over the next two games.

He has been credited with 14 tackles and two sacks this season.

In his absence, the Patriots have Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, David Harris, Marquis Flowers and Trevor Reilly on their off-the-line linebacker depth chart. Roberts missed Sunday's win over Atlanta with an ankle injury.