Ultra luxury car brand Aston Martin has begun selling a special Tom Brady Signature Edition Car, promising a delivery for early next year.

The convertible, which features Brady's touches on its Vanquish S Volante make, is limited to just 12 total cars and will cost $359,950 each.

"We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car," the New England Patriots' quarterback said in a statement. "It's been great to see it all come to fruition."

The Tom Brady Signature Edition Car by Aston Martin, which will sell for $359,950 and will be limited to just 12 convertibles. Courtesy: Aston Martin

The car has an ultramarine black exterior with dark leather inside and paddle shift tips made out of California Poppy leather.

Brady's signature is on the plates inside the doors on the floor of the car, while his "TB12" logo can be seen throughout the vehicle, including on the fender and embossed on the headrests.

The four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback signed a deal with Aston Martin in May after more than a year of talking to the company.

With the guidance of the company's chief creative officer Marek Reichman, Brady personalized his car.

"When he does something on the field, he sees the result immediately," Reichman told ESPN. "His world is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance."

Despite the high price tag and the fact that Aston Martin is only making 12 cars, executives at the British company feel like signing Brady was a good move.

"This car touches people through a voice in Tom that they understand," Reichman said. "He speaks English in an American's English and he's telling the world why he loves our product. It's as simple as that."

Brady's deal does not include a car, so he'd have to buy one himself.