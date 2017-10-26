Bill Polian and Herm Edwards agree that the Vikings will get an easy win against the Browns in London Sunday. (0:43)

LONDON -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has missed two games with a groin injury, is confident he'll be able to return to action Sunday.

The Vikings, who lead the NFC North at 5-2 and are looking for their fourth consecutive win, arrived early Thursday in London ahead of their clash with the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium for the NFL's fourth and final game in the UK this season.

"It's exciting to come back [to the UK]," said Diggs, who visited the country over the summer. "It's going to be a busy trip, but I can't wait to play some football out here.

"I feel good. We've got a little bit of time left, so I'll be ready to go."

Stefon Diggs didn't mind the unusual practice conditions that the Vikings encountered Thursday at Syon House in Hyde Park. Said Diggs: "All we need is the grass and a couple of lines." AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The 23-year-old Diggs, who has a team-leading four touchdown receptions this season, missed the Vikings' victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.

When asked whether he had received any indication whether he would be ready to face the Browns, Diggs replied: "I'm the indication -- we'll see [Friday].

"At the end of the day you'll have to ask [coach Mike] Zimmer -- I was confident [of playing] last week, so I guess we'll see."

With the historic Syon House on one side and a herd of cows on the other, the former fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland seemed unfazed by his surroundings as he spoke beside the crudely marked patch of grass on which the Vikings had been doing walk-through practices.

"I try not to pay too much attention to the surroundings when you've got plays to worry about," Diggs said. "It doesn't really matter. All we need is the grass and a couple of lines. We'll make it work and execute no matter what. At the end of the day, that's football."

Diggs also expressed his happiness to see quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who also practiced Thursday after recovering from a horrific knee injury that has kept him out for 14 months.

"It's good," Diggs said. "I haven't thrown with him yet, so it's a little different. But his aura and what he brings to the game as a person and a teammate is definitely huge.

"Teddy's going to be Teddy. He's always going to be the same person no matter what."