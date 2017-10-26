Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, who was placed in the concussion protocol this week, will not travel with the team to London and will not play in the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Browns said Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, didn't feel well upon arrival at the team's facility Tuesday and was immediately placed into the protocol.

Garrett has four sacks in his first three games this season. He missed the Browns' first four games with an ankle injury.

The Browns have a bye next week, giving him extra time to recover.