The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Carson Palmer on injured reserve with a broken arm on Thursday, meaning he will miss at least eight weeks of action.

The earliest Palmer would be able to return is the Dec. 24 match-up against the New York Giants, the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Carson Palmer left the field after breaking his arm in the first half of Sunday's game against the Rams in London. AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Palmer was injured in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in London. The original timeline of his recovery was projected at eight weeks, but Palmer had hoped to return sooner.

The Cardinals (3-4) will turn over the offense to backup Drew Stanton when practice resumes on Monday. The Cardinals have a bye this week.

Third quarterback Blaine Gabbert will become the backup, and coach Bruce Arians said the Cardinals might add a quarterback to the practice squad.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.