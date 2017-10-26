        <
          Cardinals put Carson Palmer on IR, out at least eight weeks

          5:06 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Carson Palmer on injured reserve with a broken arm on Thursday, meaning he will miss at least eight weeks of action.

          The earliest Palmer would be able to return is the Dec. 24 match-up against the New York Giants, the second-to-last game of the regular season.

          Palmer was injured in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in London. The original timeline of his recovery was projected at eight weeks, but Palmer had hoped to return sooner.

          The Cardinals (3-4) will turn over the offense to backup Drew Stanton when practice resumes on Monday. The Cardinals have a bye this week.

          Third quarterback Blaine Gabbert will become the backup, and coach Bruce Arians said the Cardinals might add a quarterback to the practice squad.

          ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.

