RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he isn't bothered by people who call him a liar and dispute his accounts of his August incident with police in Las Vegas.

"I can't really worry about what people say because there's a certain part of people who are not going to believe you regardless of what you do," Bennett said Thursday. "So for me, it's continuously stay on my position and keep doing what I do."

Bennett was detained outside of a nightclub after the Aug. 26 fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. as police searched for what they believed at the time was an active shooter. Bennett accused police officers of racial profiling, saying they pointed guns at him and used excessive force.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said last month that its internal investigation found "no evidence" that officers used excessive force and that they had reasonable suspicion to detain Bennett. The LVMPD released video that showed part of the incident but not the moment when Bennett was initially detained.

In his first public comments about the incident since that video was released, Bennett said the officer who detained him was not the one he was seen speaking with later. Bennett said he doesn't feel a need to respond to those who don't believe him "because nobody can be in my position."

"Obviously, at the end of the thing, I'm talking to officers who weren't a part of it. I got taken to another officer, and that's the one I ended up talking to towards the end," Bennett said. "So like I said, I don't hate anybody or have a problem with any police officers. Just that what happened to me is a certain situation.

"People are entitled to their position and what they believe in, no matter what happened. So at the end of the day, there's going to be people who believe me and people who don't believe me, and my ultimate goal is not to make everybody believe me or make everybody happy, it's just about me being able to sleep at night and continuously speak upon what happened to me personally."

Bennett said he hasn't seen the video: "I was there, so I don't need to see the video."