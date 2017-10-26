BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, marking only the second game he has missed in his nine-year career.

Wallace suffered a concussion in the first quarter of last Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was later ruled out, though he appeared to be arguing with coaches on the sideline in an attempt to come back into the game. He remained in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week.

The Ravens (3-4), who rank last in passing in the NFL, are hoping to offset the loss of Wallace by welcoming back Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman. Maclin (shoulder) has missed the past two games, and Perriman (concussion) was sidelined last Sunday.

Ravens WR Mike Wallace will miss just the second game of his career. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace has been one of the most durable wide receivers in the NFL. He had played in 71 consecutive games before being inactive Thursday.

In seven games, Wallace has caught 16 passes for a team-leading 248 yards receiving. He scored one touchdown.