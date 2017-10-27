BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco is out of Thursday night's game with a concussion after the Baltimore Ravens quarterback took a vicious shot to the head from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Flacco looked glassy-eyed as he got up and held the left side of his face while he walked into the locker room for evaluation with three minutes remaining in the first half.

The Ravens' sideline erupted when Alonso's hit dislodged the helmet of Flacco, who was sliding after a 9-yard run. It also left Flacco with a cut on his ear that required stitches.

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso sent Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to the locker room with this hit. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh came onto the field yelling at Alonso, who was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Ryan Mallett took over for Flacco and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Watson to put Baltimore ahead 20-0.

Flacco was in the midst of his best game of the season. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

NFL rules allow any player, including quarterbacks, to end a play without contact by declaring himself down. Thursday night, Flacco attempted to do so by sliding feet first. In those situations, according to the NFL rulebook, the ball is dead "the instant he touches the ground with anything other than his hands or feet."

The rule instructs defenders to "treat a sliding runner as they would a runner who is down by contact" and "pull up when a runner begins a feet-first slide." It allows flexibility for a defender who might not be able to avoid contact, but still prohibits the kind of contact Alonso initiated on Flacco.

"If a defender has already committed himself," the rule states, "and the contact is unavoidable, it is not a foul unless the defender makes forcible contact into the head or neck area of the runner with the helmet, shoulder, or forearm, or commits some other act that is unnecessary roughness."

That's undoubtedly what referee John Parry saw when he penalized Alonso for unnecessary roughness. The rulebook provides referees with the option to eject players in situations in which the contact is flagrant, but Parry elected not to. The NFL defines "flagrant" as "extremely objectionable, conspicuous, unnecessary, avoidable, or gratuitous."

Al Riveron, head of officiating for the NFL, told CBS that the league will not have a comment on the play tonight. This is not unusual; the league rarely comments right away, instead choosing to watch the film before talking about a ruling.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.