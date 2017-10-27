Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns in London.

Diggs was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited during the team's one practice in Minnesota before departing for England. If he plays in Week 8, it will be his first game action since injuring his groin in the Vikings' win at Chicago.

"He's a playmaker," quarterback Case Keenum told The Pioneer Press of St. Paul, Minnesota. "He's a huge play maker ...it's big for the offense."

In Diggs' absence, Adam Thielen became the de facto No. 1 wide receiver and has 529 yards receiving through eight games. It's possible that Diggs will play in a limited capacity if activated in Week 8 because of how long the groin injury has kept sidelined this year and with the Vikings' bye in Week 9. Diggs was also listed with an ankle injury on the injury report, which is new this week.

Left tackle Riley Reiff (knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hip) were also full participants the past two days. They're listed as questionable along with receiver Michael Floyd (hamstring) and left guard Nick Easton (calf), who were limited participants in practice. Easton suffered an injury late against the Bears and missed the past two games.

Three players with knee injuries -- quarterback Sam Bradford, guard Jeremiah Sirles and defensive end Stephen Weatherly -- were ruled out for Sunday. Bradford reportedly made the trip to London but has not practiced in three weeks. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Bradford got five injections in his injured left knee last week as part of Regenokine treatments he received to help relieve the inflammation.

Sirles was replaced by Danny Isidora late in the second quarter of Minnesota's win over Baltimore. Should Easton not be ready to be back in the starting lineup, he will be replaced by Isidora.