CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly still needs final clearance by an independent physician in the concussion protocol before he can play on Sunday at Tampa Bay, but that appears to be a formality.

"He's practiced all three days, full practice,'' coach Ron Rivera said on Friday when asked if all signs pointed toward the 2013 NFL Player of the Year being cleared.

Rivera didn't say when Kuechly was meeting with the independent physician, only that "my understanding, that's what he's waiting on.''

Kuechly was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday after missing Sunday's game at Chicago, the 10th he has missed in the past three seasons due to a concussion.

Luke Kuechly is expected to play Sunday, but he still needs to be cleared. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed three games in 2015 and six in 2016 after entering the protocol, although the last three a year ago were as a precaution after he had been cleared.

Kuechly suffered his third concussion in as many years two weeks ago in a Thursday night game against Philadelphia. Outside linebacker Thomas Davis said last week and again this week that this situation was different from the past two seasons, so only one game missed isn't a huge surprise.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil will miss his sixth game of the season after being ruled out on Friday with a neck injury. Kalil returned last week but left in the first half after reaggravating the injury.

Starting free safety Kurt Coleman will play after missing the past three games with a knee injury, Rivera said.

Kicker Graham Gano did not practice on Friday because of an illness, not the right knee injury that landed him on the injury report late last week and this week. Rivera expects Gano to play on Sunday.

If there is a setback, the Panthers earlier in the week signed former Tampa Bay kicker Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad.