PITTSBURGH -- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told ESPN he cannot update Martavis Bryant's status for after this week.

Bryant is benched for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

"I said all I was going to say on the subject at the press conference," said Tomlin coming off the practice field Friday. "What I did was consistent with what I told you guys on Tuesday."

Tomlin said Tuesday he would punish Bryant for what he called "out of bounds" comments on social media Sunday. Responding to a commenter that rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster was better than him, Bryant replied, "JuJu is no where near better than me, fool all they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and who ever else."

Bryant later deleted the comment but said he doesn't regret the situation and can't hide his frustration any longer.

Bryant's agent requested a trade before the Week 4 matchup at Baltimore. Tomlin says Bryant is not available for a trade before the Oct. 31 deadline.

When asked what went into the decision to bench Bryant, Tomlin said he likes to keep those matters in-house.

When asked how he feels about his receiving corps minus Bryant, Tomlin said, "I feel awesome."

Bryant told ESPN he caught about 30 passes against the first-team defense as part of the scout team this week. He says he expects to travel with the team to Detroit and is prepared to watch the game from the sideline.

"Just working on my craft," said Bryant about his practice work.

Bryant is third on the team in targets with 35, but Smith-Schuster and Bryant have 12 targets apiece over the last three games, and Smith-Schuster has three touchdowns to Bryant's one.

Bryant's frustration boiled over after one catch for 3 yards on two targets in Sunday's 29-14 win over Cincinnati.

It appears Bryant has not lost the locker room. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is ready to welcome him back.

"I think guys trust him," Brown said Friday. "I just think he's got to earn his way back. Obviously, we need him. You know what he's capable of. We're going to need him down the stretch. He's made a mistake. He'll learn from it. He can be a reason we win. If we're going to do what we desire to do, we need every guy in this locker room."