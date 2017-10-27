FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey could be out until Thanksgiving, if not longer, because of a groin strain suffered in last week's win against the San Francisco 49ers, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Jones said on Friday that Bailey could miss the next "four or more" games. If it is four, then he would be able to return on Thanksgiving against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys will be careful with Bailey when he does return. It is possible they could continue to carry two kickers and not have Bailey handle kickoff chores. Bailey was injured while warming up in the first half of the 49ers game. Safety Jeff Heath took over the kicking duties and made two or three point after attempts. Mike Nugent won a kicking competition with Jason Myers and Sam Irwin-Hill on Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said he would not change as a playcaller with Bailey unavailable. Bailey, who will be missing the first games of his career, is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, having made 89.9 percent of his kicks (178-of-198), and he has not missed a point after attempt in his career.

Nugent made 23 of 29 field goal attempts and 23 of 29 point after attempts last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.