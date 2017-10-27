ASHBURN, Virginia - The Washington Redskins' injury situation got a little worse Friday. Starting linebacker Mason Foster will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, effectively ending his season.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Foster would be placed on injured reserve at some point Friday. Gruden also said starting center Spencer Long won't play vs. the Dallas Cowboys Sunday because of issues with his quads. Long had been dealing with the injury for a couple weeks and was forced to miss five snaps in Monday's loss at Philadelphia. He returned because of injuries to others. Rookie Chase Roullier will start in his place Sunday.

The Redskins also enter Sunday's pivotal game with numerous questions along the line. Guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (knee) are questionable. Neither practiced this week and both likely will be game-time decisions. Williams hasn't practiced since hurting his knee on Oct. 2 vs. Kansas City, but hasn't yet missed a game. The problem is, Washington's backups also have issues. The Redskins' third tackle, Ty Nsekhe, will miss his fourth game because of a core muscle injury and rookie undrafted free agent guard Tyler Catalina, who would replace Scherff, is questionable with a concussion.

Because of those injuries, it could force Williams to play guard for the second time in his career with T.J. Clemmings replacing him at tackle. The one good bit of injury news: Gruden said barring any setbacks corner Josh Norman should play Sunday after missing two games with a fractured rib.

With Foster, he separated his shoulder in a Week 2 win at the Los Angeles Rams. But he eventually tore his labrum and the pain continued to mount. He was limited in practice Thursday, but after practices he was always seen with a large ice pack wrapped around his shoulder. He informed the Redskins Friday morning of his desire to have surgery.

"He can't sleep at night," Gruden said. "He fought through a couple games for us. The pain has been unbearable and his range of motion isn't there."

Gruden said Will Compton and Martrell Spaight would replace Foster, alongside Zach Brown. Compton likely will play in their base 3-4 front while Spaight would enter in nickel situations. That was how the Redskins used them in the one game Foster missed, a Week 3 win over Oakland.