FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee incurred more than $45,000 in league fines for two penalties last Sunday, bringing his season's total to nearly $73,000.

The league fined him $36,464 for helmet-to-helmet contact with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler. This was his second offense this season for unnecessary roughness. After the game, Lee took issue with the call, saying it was unavoidable because Cutler lowered his head at the last instant.

"I don't agree with it," Lee said. "They felt it was roughing the passer. I felt it was a sack."

The former first-round pick also was fined $9,115 for a facemask penalty, giving him four fines for the season. The total tab: $72,925.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson, penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing his helmet in the final seconds of the 31-28 loss to the Dolphins, received a $12,154 fine.

It was a sloppy game for the Jets, who committed 12 penalties for 124 yards.