        <
        >

          Source: Adam Jones has tranverse fracture in back, no need for surgery

          9:49 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2016
            • Previously covered the Saints for the Times-Picayune from 2013-2016
            Follow on Twitter

          CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has a transverse fracture in his back that caused him to miss last week's game against the Steelers, according to a source.

          Jones practiced this week and will attempt to play through the injury. He attempted to play through it after injuring his back against the Bills but eventually had to leave the game.

          The issue will not require surgery after the season, according to the source.

          If Jones is limited against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, he will be replaced by William Jackson III.

          The injury was first reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.