CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has a transverse fracture in his back that caused him to miss last week's game against the Steelers, according to a source.

Jones practiced this week and will attempt to play through the injury. He attempted to play through it after injuring his back against the Bills but eventually had to leave the game.

The issue will not require surgery after the season, according to the source.

If Jones is limited against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, he will be replaced by William Jackson III.

The injury was first reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer.