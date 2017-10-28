Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston will play Sunday against the Panthers after just one day of practice during the week, but Tampa Bay has numerous injuries to overcome on the defensive side of the ball. (1:19)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston did, in fact, reinjure his shoulder against the Buffalo Bills last week, coach Dirk Koetter said Friday night.

"[Jameis] was doing better [and] he played very well, especially in the second half against Buffalo," Koetter told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "We did have that one sack-fumble in the first half and he kind of re-injured it, and so that's what led to him not throwing on Wednesday or Thursday this week."

The play came in the second quarter -- a sack and forced fumble by Bills defensive end Ryan Davis.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills, coach Dirk Koetter said Friday.

On Thursday, Koetter was asked if Winston had suffered any setbacks against Buffalo and gave a different answer to the Tampa media.

"No setbacks," Koetter said.

Winston took all reps during Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday, with Koetter giving the impression that the team was doing this because it worked well last week, not because of injury.

Teams aren't required to provide injury information beyond what is in the official reports. Winston will start this week against the Carolina Panthers.