Texans add LT Duane Brown to active roster

SEATTLE -- The Houston Texans added left tackle Duane Brown to the active roster on Saturday ahead of the their Week 8 game in Seattle, the team announced.

Brown returned to the team Monday after his season-long holdout over a contract dispute.

Texans LT Duane Brown called owner Bob McNair's comment 'ignorant' for referring to players as 'inmates'. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

Friday, Brown was a vocal critic of team owner Bob McNair's comment saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison" during last week's owners meeting in reference to ongoing player demonstrations during the national anthem.

"I think it was ignorant," Brown said. "I think it was embarrassing. I think it angered a lot of players, including myself. We put our bodies and minds on the line every time we step on that field, and to use an analogy of inmates in prison, that's disrespectful. That's how I feel about it."

Brown is entering his 10th NFL season and is the longest-tenured Texans player. He missed the first four games of the 2016 season with a quad injury, and once he returned, the offensive line showed improvement.

Chris Clark started at left tackle starting Week 2, but is dealing with a groin injury and did not practice this week. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Clark would "probably not" play on Sunday.