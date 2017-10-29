Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, listed as questionable for Sunday night's game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a shoulder injury, plans to play, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tate hurt his shoulder in the Lions' Oct. 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, exiting the game with his arm in a sling.

Tate had been limited this past week in practice.

With 36 catches and 363 yards, Tate has been Detroit's No. 1 receiver and quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target.

The Lions are coming off their bye week, having lost three of four.