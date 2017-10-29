The Cleveland Browns are exploring ways to acquire more offensive weapons before Tuesday's trade deadline, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns are looking for a deep-ball threat who can spread the field for the offense, as well as help for the running game, which has struggled all season.

Hue Jackson's Cleveland team is 0-7 entering Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Its offense ranks second worst in the league in points per game (14.7).

The Browns' receiving unit lost second-year player Corey Coleman to a broken right hand in Week 2, and Kenny Britt has been a free agent bust. Duke Johnson Jr., who is listed as a running back, leads the Browns in receptions (32) and receiving yards (314). In the backfield, Isaiah Crowell has failed to duplicate a strong 2016, amassing only 287 yards on 91 carries (3.2-yard average) on the year.

The lack of weapons hasn't helped the quarterback play. Rookie DeShone Kizer has been pulled from two of his past three starts but will get the nod behind center against Minnesota.

Since then-coach Mike Pettine made the decision to bench Brian Hoyer in favor of Johnny Manziel in 2014, the Browns have changed starting quarterbacks in 20 of the past 43 games, through last Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Nine of the moves were made because of injury, and 11 were made because of a coach's decision.