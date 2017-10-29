Biggest NFL injuries of Week 8

Stephen A. Smith explains that Kiko Alonso should be fined without a suspension as Joe Flacco slid late Thursday, making the hit somewhat unavoidable. (1:29)

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 8:

Sunday

Mike Remmers, OT, Minnesota Vikings: Remmers exited the game against the Browns early in the first quarter, and the team announced that he had entered the concussion protocol.

Thursday

Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens: In the midst of his best game of the season, Flacco took a gruesome shot to the head late in the first half from linebacker Kiko Alonso after sliding to the ground on a run. Flacco's helmet immediately flew off of his head, and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback went to the locker room with a glassy-eyed look and blood coming from his left ear. Alonso's hit on Flacco drew outrage from the Ravens as well as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Ravens coach John Harbaugh came onto the field to yell at Alonso in a game that featured several fights the rest of the way.

Flacco was ruled out for the game during halftime. It is the first reported concussion in Flacco's 10-year career. He is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Vince Mayle, TE, Baltimore Ravens: Mayle sustained a concussion during the second quarter of the Ravens' win over the Dolphins. Ruled out for the remainder of that contest, the TE is now also in the NFL's concussion protocol.