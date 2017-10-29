Adam Schefter reports that teams have approached the Lions to trade the rights for Calvin Johnson to come out of retirement. (0:34)

Over the past week, two teams have spoken to the Detroit Lions about potentially trading for Calvin Johnson's rights before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, league sources told ESPN.

Figuring they had nothing to lose, the Lions told teams to reach out to Johnson to gauge his interest, but so far it has been noncommittal at best, diminishing any hope for a deal, sources said.

Calvin Johnson holds the NFL record for receiving yards in a season and is Detroit's franchise leader in almost every major receiving category. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Johnson, 32, who announced his retirement in March 2016, would have to be willing to play for any team that traded for his rights. There remains doubt that Johnson, who has not played since the 2015 season, would even be willing to return.

Johnson has told ESPN many times he is not returning to football.

But at least two teams have been curious enough to inquire within the past week. If any team decides it wants to add a pricey receiver for a second-half run, Detroit would be willing to listen, sources said.

The Lions declined comment, as did Johnson's representative, Bus Cook.