FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa set an NFL record with his 19th career sack on Sunday against the New England Patriots, breaking Aldon Smith's record of 18.5 sacks through his first 20 games as pro.

Bosa got the record with 9:51 left in the second quarter. On second-and-5 from New England's 44-yard line, Bosa sacked Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady for a 9-yard loss.

The Ohio State product now has 8.5 sacks on the year.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Chargers were one of only two teams in the NFL with three players who had recorded at least five sacks: Melvin Ingram (8.5), Chris McCain (5) and Bosa.

Bosa missed the first four games of his rookie season with a lingering hamstring issue, but he still finished with 10.5 sacks in 12 games.