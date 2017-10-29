TAMPA, Fla. -- Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers moved to fourth place on the NFL's all-time sacks list on Sunday with his second-quarter strip sack of Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston.

Peppers, 37, now has 151 career sacks, passing former Minnesota Vikings star end Chris Doleman (150 1/2).

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection now has a team-leading 7 1/2 sacks in eight games, the second-fastest pace of his Hall of Fame career.

Peppers spent his first eight seasons with the Panthers, where he is the team's all-time sack leader, before playing the 2010-13 seasons with the Bears and the next three seasons at Green Bay.

Next up for Peppers on the sack list is Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (160), who retired after the 1999 season at Carolina.