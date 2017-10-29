LONDON -- Hue Jackson has followed a 1-15 season with an 0-8 start, but the Cleveland Browns coach insists he is not worried about his job.

"I totally have the support of Mr. and Mrs. Haslam," Jackson said Sunday of owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

Jackson acknowledges that his record is brutal following Sunday's 33-16 drubbing at Twickenham Stadium. Chris Palmer won more games in the 1999 expansion season with the Browns (two) than Jackson has in in one-and-a-half.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson's 1-23 record is the second worst through a coach's first 24 games in NFL history. It is topped only by the 0-24 record of Buccaneers coach John McKay.

But privately and publicly, Jackson is not worried about his job or being fired.

"I don't feel any change in that," Haslam said of ownership support. "I know everybody is concerned about the losing, my job, this ... I mean ... there's all kinds of questions out there.

"I get all that."

The Haslams have not spoken publicly about the future of Jackson, or the future of vice president of football operations Sashi Brown or director of strategy Paul DePodesta. But it's not the Browns' policy to address these issues during a season.

Haslam vowed continuity when he put this structure together after the 2015 season. That vow is being tested, but there is no indication he is waffling.

Haslam is especially sensitive to the issue because Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Joe Banner, Mike Lombardi and Ray Farmer have been fired since he's been the owner. Haslam promised he would not "blow it up" before the 2015 season, then did just that after the season. Haslam invested in the present structure, so if he makes a change it will reflect on him as well as the people he fires.

His comment early in training camp was designed to be a promise without making a promise: "We feel really good about the people we have in place. Really good."

The Browns have a welcome bye next week. Since a win over San Francisco in December 2015, the Browns have lost 26 of 27 games. The Haslams did what they could to try to make the London experience a positive one for the team and fans. They brought anyone in the organization who wanted to make the trip and made a bartending appearance at a raucous Browns Backers gathering at Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

But the game was just more disappointment, as the Browns saw a 13-12 halftime lead dissolve in a second half when they were outscored 21-3.

In the third quarter, the Browns turned the ball over on a fumble on their first play and could not convert a 71-yard kickoff return into points because Zane Gonzalez missed a field goal.

Four defensive penalties gave the Vikings 62 yards on two touchdown drives.

"We're going to get a chance to evaluate our football team to see where we are," Jackson said. "After eight games we're 0-8. We know that part. We'll see what we can go good, see what we can do better."