NEW ORLEANS -- Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller was carted off in the third quarter on Sunday after suffering a left leg/knee injury. He was later officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Miller, 33, had made a nice over-the-shoulder catch from Mitch Trubisky in the end zone for a score, but when he landed his left leg bent awkwardly.

Sensing the serious nature of the injury, Bears' medical personnel rushed onto the field to assist Miller, who stayed down for several minutes until the cart came out.

Zach Miller landed awkwardly after making an impressive catch in the endzone -- and the touchdown was later negated. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

To add insult to injury, it was later ruled that he did not maintain possession of the ball, negating the TD.

The Bears kicked a field goal as Miller was being carted to the locker room.

Miller has 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season, his third with the Bears. He has battled foot injuries in his career. Miller was placed on injured reserve last season with a broken foot -- the same injury he sustained in the 2014 preseason - but still had a career-high 47 receptions for 486 yards.

Miller is a free agent after the season.