A proposed second meeting between NFL owners and the Players Coalition, tentatively scheduled for Monday, has been tabled, sources tell ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jim Trotter.

The sides couldn't work out the details and are discussing trying again next week.

The meeting had tentatively been scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on Monday.

But Saturday, on the heels of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's "inmates running the prison" comment, a coalition of NFL players invited McNair, commissioner Roger Goodell and quarterback Colin Kaepernick to a meeting on Monday in Philadelphia. They said they hoped to address players' "immediate concerns before additional progress can be made."

The coalition consists of 11 players, including Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin, who met with NFL team owners on Oct. 17 in New York to discuss, in part, player involvement in communities and with law enforcement. A league spokesman had said earlier this week that Kaepernick was expected to be invited to the next meeting between NFL players and owners.

"Many players have been deeply troubled by the disturbing comments made by Texans' owner Bob McNair," the Players Coalition said in a statement. "It is ironic that such a quote would emerge in the midst of an ongoing struggle to highlight injustices suffered by people of color, including our nation's deeply flawed approach to criminal justice and inhumane treatment of imprisoned people."

McNair apologized for the comment Friday and again Saturday, saying: "I am truly sorry to the players for how this has impacted them and the perception that it has created of me, which could not be further from the truth."

On Saturday morning, he met with Texans players and expressed regret for the initial comment. One day earlier, Texans players considered a walkout from the team facility, and two players -- star wideout DeAndre Hopkins and backup running back D'Onta Foreman missed practice because of the comments, sources told ESPN.