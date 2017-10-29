WR Chris Hogan left the Patriots' locker room with his right arm in a black sling, and had trouble unzipping his backpack, but there is initial optimism the injury isn't overly serious. An MRI is scheduled for Monday morning to determine the severity. (1:05)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan left Gillette Stadium on Sunday with his right arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder in the fourth quarter of a 21-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Editor's Picks Patriots' top issue to address at bye: More TDs for Tom Brady, offense The Patriots enter the bye week at 6-2 after Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers, but the offense is far from firing on all cylinders.

Hogan is scheduled for an MRI on Monday morning, according to a source, and while there is initial optimism that the injury isn't overly serious, the test will ultimately determine the severity.

Hogan, one of the Patriots' top two receivers, suffered the injury with 3:27 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady over the middle. Linebacker Hayes Pullard tackled him, with his helmet making direct contact with Hogan's right shoulder.

Hogan, who was in obvious discomfort as he left the locker room after the game, finished with five catches for 60 yards. Entering the day, he had played in 90.7 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which reflects his standing atop the depth chart alongside Brandin Cooks.

Hogan has 33 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns this season. Two days before the game, coach Bill Belichick had lauded Hogan, saying, "Chris is a tough kid."