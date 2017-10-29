NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson was taken to the hospital as a precaution after Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, team spokesman Greg Bensel said.

"He is fine," said Bensel, who described Benson as "just a little weak and worn out" after a long weekend that included the Saints' Hall of Fame ceremony Friday night, the Pelicans' home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and the Saints' game on Sunday.

"He's heading to get checked out, then home for rest," Bensel said of Benson, who turned 90 in July.

The news was first reported by NOLA.com.

Benson has battled some health issues in recent years, including complications from multiple knee surgeries that left him heavily medicated and were highly publicized during a prolonged legal battle with his estranged heirs. But those close to him say his health has improved since those surgeries. He has made more public appearances over the past year while often using a wheelchair or a cane.